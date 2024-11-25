Atlassian's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Atlassian.

Looking at options history for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,670 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $594,685.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $320.0 for Atlassian, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Atlassian stands at 418.9, with a total volume reaching 4,121.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Atlassian, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Atlassian Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.9 $21.2 $21.4 $280.00 $89.8K 639 45 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $31.8 $28.9 $31.8 $260.00 $79.5K 239 25 TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.4 $17.6 $18.2 $290.00 $76.4K 458 45 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $72.1 $71.0 $71.0 $200.00 $71.0K 563 10 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/13/24 $7.0 $6.5 $7.0 $262.50 $52.5K 0 75

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Atlassian, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Atlassian With a volume of 1,457,643, the price of TEAM is up 0.7% at $262.4. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Atlassian

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $253.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Atlassian, maintaining a target price of $300. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Keybanc upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Atlassian with a target price of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Atlassian with a target price of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Atlassian with a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

