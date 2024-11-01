News & Insights

Stocks

Atlassian upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc

November 01, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc upgraded Atlassian (TEAM) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $260 price target Following the “strong” fiscal Q1 results, the firm feels better that Atlassian’s guidance is appropriately set to facilitate a more consistent “beat/raise cadence going forward.” Stable paid seat expansion over the past two quarters, coupled with a risk-adjusted guidance framework that implies a deteriorating macro environment, and data points from KeyBanc’s recent surveys that point to some optimism in IT budgets in 2025, creates a positive setup for the shares, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees several catalysts to Atlassian accelerating growth beyond fiscal 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.