Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $173.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.39% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlassian as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $911.23 million, up 19.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlassian. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlassian is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlassian has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.74 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.41.

It is also worth noting that TEAM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

