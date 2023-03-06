Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlassian (TEAM) closed the most recent trading day at $176.15, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Atlassian will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Atlassian is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $898.71 million, up 21.37% from the prior-year quarter.

TEAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.65% and +24.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlassian should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.8% higher. Atlassian is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Atlassian's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 117.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.21, which means Atlassian is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TEAM currently has a PEG ratio of 5.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TEAM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

