Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $127.22, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlassian as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $843.52 million, up 22.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.3% and +23.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlassian should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.72% lower within the past month. Atlassian is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Atlassian is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 95.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.9.

It is also worth noting that TEAM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

