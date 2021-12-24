Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $387.92, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlassian as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $638.63 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion, which would represent changes of +12.14% and +23.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlassian. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlassian is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Atlassian currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 247.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 65.46, so we one might conclude that Atlassian is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TEAM currently has a PEG ratio of 10.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.