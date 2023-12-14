Atlassian (TEAM) Soars 6.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Atlassian TEAM shares rallied 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $215.14. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The upswing came after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive time due to easing inflation. Furthermore, the central bank hinted a dovish stance and expect three rate cuts in 2024. A decline in interest rates would boost IT spending, thereby increasing demand for Atlassian’s solutions.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +35.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.02 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Atlassian, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TEAM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Atlassian belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Freshworks Inc. FRSH, closed the last trading session 4.5% higher at $22.19. Over the past month, FRSH has returned 15.9%.

Freshworks Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +400%. Freshworks Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.