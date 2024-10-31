Atlassian (TEAM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Atlassian (TEAM) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion, representing a surprise of +3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Customers : 300,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 297,896.

: 300,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 297,896. Revenues- Subscription : $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%.

: $1.13 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.9%. Revenues- Other : $55.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $52.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

: $55.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $52.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%. Revenues- Cloud : $792.31 million compared to the $766.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.

: $792.31 million compared to the $766.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year. Revenues- Data Center : $335.59 million compared to the $327.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year.

: $335.59 million compared to the $327.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.1% year over year. Revenues- Marketplace and other: $59.88 million versus $58.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

Shares of Atlassian have returned +18.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.