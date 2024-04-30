Atlassian (TEAM) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how Atlassian (TEAM) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this company, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of TEAM's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.19 billion, increasing 29.9% year over year. Now, let's delve into TEAM's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Decoding TEAM's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $124.74 million in revenue, making up 10.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million, this meant a surprise of +0.63%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $120.38 million, or 11.4%, in the previous quarter, and $104.17 million, or 11.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

EMEA accounted for 42.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $500.01 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +16.96%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $427.51 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $425.29 million (40.1%) and $356.24 million (38.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Atlassian to report $1.13 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 20.1% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific and EMEA are expected to contribute 10.9% ($123.02 million) and 37.7% ($425.18 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $4.32 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 22.2% from the year before. The revenues from Asia Pacific and EMEA are expected to make up 11.1% and 38.4% of this total, corresponding to $477.59 million and $1.66 billion respectively.

Final Thoughts

Atlassian's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At the moment, Atlassian has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Atlassian's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has lost 8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2.5% decrease. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Atlassian is a part, has declined 2.3% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 17.7% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 2.6%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.