Atlassian (TEAM) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Atlassian TEAM reported stellar first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as marked significant year-over-year improvements. The company’s non-IFRS earnings per share of 30 cents beat the consensus mark by 11% and jumped 7% year on year. Robust revenue growth and better cost management chiefly boosted Atlassian’s quarterly earnings.

Quarter in Detail

The company reported fiscal first-quarter revenues of $459.5 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $439.4 million. Moreover, quarterly revenues climbed 26% year on year, mainly on new client additions and increased pricing on certain products. During the reported quarter, Atlassian added 8,620 net new-clients, bringing the total customer count to 182,717.

Segment wise, Subscription revenues jumped 38% year over year to $278 million. Sales from the Maintenance business increased 16% to $128 million, while Perpetual License business revenues declined 11% to $22 million. Other revenues climbed 15% year over year to $32 million.

The company’s non-IFRS gross profit increased 26% year over year to $396.5 million. However, non-IFRS gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) to 86.3% during the fiscal first quarter.

Atlassian’s non-IFRS operating income was up 24% year over year to $105.4 million, while margin remained flat at23%.

The company ended the fiscal first quarter with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $2.18 billion, up from the $2.16 billion recorded at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. During the reported quarter, the company generated operating and free cash flow of $79.5 million and $60.6 million, respectively.

Outlook

For second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company anticipates revenues between $460 million $475 million (mid-point $467.5 million), suggesting year-over-year growth of 12-16%. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance comes in below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478.4 million.

Non-IFRS gross margin is anticipated to be approximately 86%. Non-IFRS operating margin is projected to be around 24%. The company expects to report non-IFRS earnings per share in the 30-32 cents band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents.

Atlassian currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

