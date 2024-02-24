Atlassian (TEAM) Price Target Increased by 11.92% to 267.28

The average one-year price target for Atlassian (NasdaqGS:TEAM) has been revised to 267.28 / share. This is an increase of 11.92% from the prior estimate of 238.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 441.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.74% from the latest reported closing price of 204.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1310 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 161,713K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,238K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,911K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 9,641K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,392K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,808K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,296K shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 23.76% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,973K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,777K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

