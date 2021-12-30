Atlassian (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $385.36, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlassian as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $638.63 million, up 27.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.86% and +23.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlassian. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlassian currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Atlassian is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 242.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.65.

Also, we should mention that TEAM has a PEG ratio of 10.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

