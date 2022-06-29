Atlassian (TEAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $192.36, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlassian as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlassian to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $717.78 million, up 28.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.71% and +32.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlassian should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlassian is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Atlassian is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 113.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.41, so we one might conclude that Atlassian is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TEAM has a PEG ratio of 5.07 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

