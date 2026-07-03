Atlassian Stock Plunges 46% in 6 Months: Time to Hold Steady or Exit?

Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares have plummeted 45.6% in the trailing six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 15.7% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 8.1%.



The underperformance can be attributed to investor concerns over AI-driven disruption to Atlassian’s developer tools, rich valuation compression across the SaaS sector, moderating Data Center growth expectations and restructuring-related margin pressure. Although the company has consistently delivered strong revenue growth and seen extensive AI adoption, the aforementioned concerns have overshadowed its business capabilities and driven down its share price.



Atlassian stock has also underperformed its peers in the software space, including Arista Networks ANET, JFrog FROG and DigitalOcean DOCN. Over the last six months, Arista Networks has gained 16.6%, JFrog has appreciated 61% and DigitalOcean has surged 157.1%.

Atlassian 6-Month Price Return Performance



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This underperformance raises the question: Should investors cut their losses and exit, or is it worth holding TEAM stock? A closer look at the company’s strengths and challenges can help determine whether the dip is a risk or an opportunity for investors.

Heavy AI Investment May Delay TEAM’s Profitability

Atlassian's long-term AI strategy requires significant upfront investment, which may continue to weigh on GAAP profitability despite strong revenue growth. The company has made AI one of its three core strategic priorities, investing heavily in Rovo, Teamwork Graph and AI-powered platform capabilities to drive future enterprise adoption. Atlassian continues to expand its AI portfolio with new offerings such as Rovo Service, Rovo Dev, AI agents in Jira and broader third-party integrations, underscoring its commitment to building a differentiated AI platform for the long term.



While these investments are expected to support future growth, they are also increasing the company's cost base. Atlassian has indicated that operating expenses will continue to rise as it invests aggressively in research and development, cloud infrastructure, global expansion, and new AI applications, agents and platform enhancements, creating continued pressure on GAAP earnings even as the business delivers healthy revenue growth.



The financial impact of this strategy is already visible. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Atlassian reported a negative GAAP operating margin of 3%, while net loss widened to $98.4 million, partly due to restructuring charges and ongoing investment spending. For long-term investors, this means that Atlassian’s AI-related investments could strengthen its competitive position over time, though this might also slightly delay significant improvements in reported profits.



TEAM is also trading below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating a bearish trend and suggesting limited upside in the near-term momentum for the stock.

TEAM's 50- and 200-Day SMA Chart



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Although these challenges exist, it does not imply that the company’s prospects are entirely negative.

TEAM Benefits From Growing Backlog and Enterprise Expansion

Atlassian continues to strengthen its long-term growth profile by expanding deeper into large enterprises and securing larger, multi-year customer commitments. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), a key indicator of future contracted revenues, increased 37% year over year to nearly $4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting strong demand and improving revenue visibility. During the quarter, global enterprises such as Siemens Energy, BBC, Rheinmetall and Wayfair expanded their relationships with Atlassian, highlighting growing confidence in its platform for mission-critical workflows.



The company's enterprise strategy focuses on providing security, governance, AI capabilities and an integrated System of Work that connects business and technology teams on a single platform. Customers are signing bigger and longer-term contracts while expanding seat counts and adopting additional offerings such as Service Collection and Teamwork Collection. This growing enterprise footprint, combined with a rising backlog of contracted revenues, positions Atlassian to generate durable recurring revenue growth and supports a favorable long-term investment outlook.

Teamwork Graph Reinforces Atlassian's Competitive Edge

Atlassian's Teamwork Graph is emerging as a key competitive differentiator by connecting work, knowledge, people, assets and code into a unified enterprise context layer. This enables AI products like Rovo to deliver more accurate insights, smarter automation and better decision-making across the organization. Management believes context is becoming increasingly valuable in the AI era, positioning the Teamwork Graph as a durable advantage that is difficult for competitors to replicate.



The platform becomes more valuable as customers adopt additional Atlassian products and integrate third-party tools, creating a flywheel that improves AI performance while increasing customer stickiness. Teamwork Collection customers already use about twice as many AI credits and deploy twice as many active AI agents as comparable standalone customers, while MCP usage continues to double month over month. This expanding enterprise context strengthens cross-selling opportunities, raises switching costs and supports Atlassian's long-term strategy of delivering durable, AI-driven recurring growth.

Atlassian's Valuation Now Looks Promising

Atlassian currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3.29X, well below the sector average of 6.45X, suggesting an attractive valuation.



It also trades at a substantial discount to major peers, including Arista Networks, JFrog and DigitalOcean. Arista Networks, JFrog and DigitalOcean trade at forward P/S multiples of 15.76X, 16.69X and 9.41X, respectively.



Atlassian's cheap valuation is supported by its accelerating cloud revenue growth, rapidly expanding enterprise business, growing AI monetization through Rovo and Teamwork Collection, and differentiated Teamwork Graph platform that strengthens its competitive moat.

TEAM Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Hold Atlassian Stock for Now

Atlassian faces short-term headwinds from aggressive AI investments, restructuring costs and soft technical indicators. Nevertheless, robust enterprise demand, a growing backlog, expanding AI monetization and a differentiated platform strategy position the company well for sustained growth. Given these strengths, holding TEAM stock appears more prudent than exiting at current levels.



Currently, Atlassian carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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