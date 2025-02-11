News & Insights

Atlassian Signs Title Partnership With Williams To Form Atlassian Williams Racing

February 11, 2025 — 08:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) Tuesday announced a long-term title partnership with Williams Racing to form Atlassian Williams Racing to usher in Formula 1 team.

Atlassian is a provider of team collaboration and productivity software, while Williams is a successful team in F1 for the last 48 years.

As per the agreement, Atlassian will become the Official Title Partner, Official Technology Partner and Official Collaboration Software partner.

