Atlassian Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $132.05, changing hands as low as $128.53 per share. Atlassian Corp PLC shares are currently trading off about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $100.25 per share, with $156.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.71.

