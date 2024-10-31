Atlassian sees FY25 revenue up 16.5%-17% y/y

Cloud revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 24.0%. Data Center revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 20.5%. Marketplace and other revenue growth year-over-year is expected to be approximately 5.0%. Gross margin is expected to be approximately 81.0% on a GAAP basis and approximately 83.5% on a non-GAAP basis. Operating margin is expected to be in the range of (5.5%) to (5.0%) on a GAAP basis and in the range of 22.0% to 22.5% on a non-GAAP basis.
