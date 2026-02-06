Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Atlassian TEAM came out with second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.22 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. This compares to earnings of 96 cents per share a year ago.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 20.67%.

Atlassian posted revenues of $1.59 billion for the quarter ended December 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The company reported revenues of $1.29 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Atlassian’s Q2 FY26 Details

Segment-wise, Subscription revenues rose 24.3% year over year to $1.51 billion, reflecting continued strength in Cloud migrations, paid seat expansion, and enterprise adoption.

Atlassian Corporation PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atlassian Corporation PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atlassian Corporation PLC Quote

Atlassian’s Other revenues (including perpetual license revenues) increased 7.4% year over year to $78.7 million, driven by growth in Marketplace and other offerings.

During the fiscal second quarter, Cloud revenues were $1.07 billion, up 26% year over year. Data Center revenues rose 20% to $435.6 million, while Marketplace and other revenues reached $83.7 million, up 8% year over year.

The company’s non-GAAP gross profit rose to $1.39 billion, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 88%, up 300 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

TEAM’s non-GAAP operating income increased to $430.2 million, driven by strong Cloud growth, enterprise demand, and operating leverage. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 27%, up 100 basis points year over year.

TEAM’s Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company held $1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

TEAM generated $177.8 million in operating cash flow and $168.5 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

TEAM’s Q3 and FY26 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company projects revenues in the range of $1.689-$1.697 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, indicating growth of 21% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 88%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is projected at around 27.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.29, indicating growth of 33% year over year.

For fiscal 2026, Atlassian expects total revenue growth of approximately 22% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2026 is expected to be approximately 87%, while the non-GAAP operating margin is projected at 25.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues and earnings is pegged at $6.30 billion and $4.78, respectively.

TEAM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, TEAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Amkor Technology AMKR, Arista Networks ANET and Advanced Energy AEIS. While Amkor Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Advanced Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amkor Technology shares have surged 103.2% in the trailing six-month period. Amkor Technology is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 9.

Shares of Arista Networks have jumped 27.6% in the trailing six-month period. Arista Networks is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12

Shares of Advanced Energy have rallied 85.4% in the trailing six-month period. Advanced Energy is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.