Atlassian price target raised to $315 from $260 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the price target on Atlassian (TEAM) to $315 from $260 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the firm’s second half of 2024 CIO Survey, which is positive but not overwhelmingly so. KeyBanc cites 46-times FY26 EV/free cash flow, based on incremental confidence around near-term developer hiring and vendor consolidation trends.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.