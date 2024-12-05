News & Insights

Atlassian price target raised to $315 from $260 at KeyBanc

December 05, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the price target on Atlassian (TEAM) to $315 from $260 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the firm’s second half of 2024 CIO Survey, which is positive but not overwhelmingly so. KeyBanc cites 46-times FY26 EV/free cash flow, based on incremental confidence around near-term developer hiring and vendor consolidation trends.

Stocks mentioned

TEAM

