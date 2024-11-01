Atlassian price target raised to $300 from $250 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Atlassian (TEAM) to $300 from $250 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Altassian saw a bigger than usual beat in Q1 given additional prudence in guidance and improving trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm thinks We think results likely help instill confidence in the rest of the year setup and a path to a 3-year 20%+ compound annual growth rate, which could help shares extend the recent run, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TEAM:
- Atlassian price target raised to $200 from $175 at Baird
- Atlassian price target raised to $255 from $225 at Canaccord
- Atlassian price target raised to $265 from $225 at Piper Sandler
- Atlassian price target raised to $280 from $240 at Jefferies
- Atlassian upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.