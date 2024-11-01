Atlassian price target raised to $250 from $200 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Atlassian (TEAM) to $250 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Atlassian’s Q1 results were above expectations, with Cloud growth flipping from multiple quarters of disappointment to the largest upside since introducing quarterly guidance on this metric, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

