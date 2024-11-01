News & Insights

Atlassian price target raised to $200 from $160 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Atlassian (TEAM) to $200 from $160 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company delivered a strong beat to kick off FY25, driven by significant upside in Cloud growth and continued strength in Datacenter growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Atlassian continues to build out their enterprise sales motion as they execute on their cloud/datacenter strategy and announced the hiring of a new CRO to start on Jan. 1, 2025, the firm added.

