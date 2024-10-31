Atlassian options imply 10.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Atlassian (TEAM) is 4.1x normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.3%, or $19.57, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.1%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.