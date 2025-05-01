ATLASSIAN Earnings Results: $TEAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATLASSIAN ($TEAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,356,720,000, missing estimates of $1,376,346,180 by $-19,626,180.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ATLASSIAN Insider Trading Activity

ATLASSIAN insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 2097 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2097 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 955 sales selling 953,760 shares for an estimated $239,540,355 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 955 sales selling 953,760 shares for an estimated $239,540,081 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 29,062 shares for an estimated $7,817,008 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 26,904 shares for an estimated $7,586,381 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,042 shares for an estimated $2,516,839 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 8,170 shares for an estimated $2,126,837 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,163,175.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ATLASSIAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of ATLASSIAN stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ATLASSIAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ATLASSIAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEAM in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ATLASSIAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM forecast page.

ATLASSIAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $320.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $272.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Ryan MacWilliams from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $330.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $285.0 on 12/20/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.