ATLASSIAN Earnings Results: $TEAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATLASSIAN ($TEAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.97 per share, beating estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,356,720,000, missing estimates of $1,376,346,180 by $-19,626,180.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ATLASSIAN Insider Trading Activity
ATLASSIAN insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 2097 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2097 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 955 sales selling 953,760 shares for an estimated $239,540,355.
- SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 955 sales selling 953,760 shares for an estimated $239,540,081.
- ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 29,062 shares for an estimated $7,817,008.
- RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 26,904 shares for an estimated $7,586,381.
- JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,042 shares for an estimated $2,516,839.
- GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 8,170 shares for an estimated $2,126,837.
- HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,163,175.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ATLASSIAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of ATLASSIAN stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,039,668 shares (+612.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $739,794,397
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,881,950 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $701,408,991
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,824,742 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $687,485,707
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,478,751 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $603,278,418
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,160,810 shares (+17941.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,897,937
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 1,835,091 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $446,624,447
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,806,159 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,582,977
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ATLASSIAN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ATLASSIAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEAM in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ATLASSIAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEAM forecast page.
ATLASSIAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TEAM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TEAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $320.0 on 04/16/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $272.0 on 04/02/2025
- Ryan MacWilliams from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 02/03/2025
- Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $330.0 on 01/31/2025
- David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $285.0 on 12/20/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.