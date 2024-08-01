Atlassian Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM):

Earnings: -$196.92 million in Q4 vs. -$58.95 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.76 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Atlassian Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $171.4 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $1.131 billion in Q4 vs. $0.939 billion in the same period last year.

