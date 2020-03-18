Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) closed at $122.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 6.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 24.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

TEAM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TEAM is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397.42 million, up 28.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion, which would represent changes of +24.42% and +31.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TEAM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TEAM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TEAM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 115.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.99, so we one might conclude that TEAM is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TEAM has a PEG ratio of 5.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.