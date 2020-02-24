Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) closed the most recent trading day at $147.11, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TEAM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397.42 million, up 28.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion, which would represent changes of +24.42% and +31.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TEAM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 170% higher within the past month. TEAM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, TEAM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 135.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 54.99, which means TEAM is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TEAM has a PEG ratio of 6.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TEAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

