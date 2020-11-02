Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Just Released Its First-Quarter Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.1% to US$192 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. Revenues of US$460m beat expectations by a respectable 4.2%, although statutory losses per share increased. Atlassian lost US$0.09, which was 59% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:TEAM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Atlassian's 23 analysts is for revenues of US$1.89b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.16. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.93b and losses of US$0.12 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$219, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Atlassian analyst has a price target of US$243 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$185. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Atlassian's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 11%, compared to a historical growth rate of 30% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Atlassian.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Atlassian. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Atlassian's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$219, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Atlassian going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Atlassian that you need to be mindful of.

