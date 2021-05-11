Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. The US$54b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$351m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$868m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Atlassian's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 21 industry analysts covering Atlassian, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$55m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 78%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Atlassian's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Atlassian is its debt-to-equity ratio of 131%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

