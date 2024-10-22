Atlassian call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Atlassian (TEAM) with 3,965 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 62.44%. 11/1 weekly 197.5 calls and Jan-25 230 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
