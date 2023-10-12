News & Insights

US Markets
TEAM

Atlassian agrees to buy video messaging provider Loom for nearly $1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

October 12, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2,3

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Team collaboration software maker Atlassian TEAM.O said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire video messaging platform Loom for about $975 million.

The total consideration will comprise about $880 million in cash and the rest in shares.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024 and will be funded with existing cash balances, Atlassian said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.