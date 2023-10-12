Atlassian agrees to buy video messaging provider Loom for nearly $1 bln

Adds details in paragraphs 2,3

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Team collaboration software maker Atlassian TEAM.O said on Thursday it had agreed to acquire video messaging platform Loom for about $975 million.

The total consideration will comprise about $880 million in cash and the rest in shares.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2024 and will be funded with existing cash balances, Atlassian said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

