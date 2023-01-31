Atlas Venture Fund IX Updates Holdings in Surface Oncology (SURF)

Fintel reports that Atlas Venture Fund IX has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.95MM shares of Surface Oncology Inc (SURF). This represents 4.87% of the company.

In the last filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported owning 6.38% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 498.70% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surface Oncology is $5.51. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 498.70% from its latest reported closing price of $0.92.

The projected annual revenue for Surface Oncology is $3MM, a decrease of 89.85%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.50.

Fund Sentiment

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surface Oncology. This is a decrease of 79 owner(s) or 35.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SURF is 0.0773%, an increase of 21.8919%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 38,110K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,822,877 shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323,533 shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 21.26% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,567,224 shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,035,691 shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,924,713 shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,653,000 shares, representing a decrease of 18.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Associates IX holds 2,945,453 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,709,153 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270,553 shares, representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SURF by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Surface Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813; preclinical). Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies.

