Atlas Technical Consultants To Be Acquired By GI Partners In $1.05 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Bernhard Capital Partners said that BCP Fund I portfolio company Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), a provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, agreed to be acquired by private investment firm GI Partners in an all-cash transaction valued at about $1.05 billion, including outstanding debt.

ATCX closed Tuesday regular trading at $12.13 up $6.66 or 121.76%.

As per the terms of the deal, Atlas shareholders will receive $12.25 per share in cash, which represents a premium of about 124% over the company's unaffected closing share price of $5.47 on January 30, 2023.

In February 2020, Atlas became a NASDAQ-listed public company. BCP affiliates remained the company's largest shareholder.

