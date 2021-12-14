Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Atlas Technical Consultants, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = US$16m ÷ (US$420m - US$66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Atlas Technical Consultants has an ROCE of 4.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Atlas Technical Consultants' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Atlas Technical Consultants.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Atlas Technical Consultants, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.5% from 6.1% three years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Atlas Technical Consultants' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Atlas Technical Consultants. Furthermore the stock has climbed 10% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

