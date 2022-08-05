Atlas Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.45, changing hands as high as $14.37 per share. Atlas Corp. shares are currently trading up about 23.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATCO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.125 per share, with $16.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.31.

