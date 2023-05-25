Atlas' Series H Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atlas Corphares's 7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: ATCO.PRH) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9688), with shares changing hands as low as $21.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.70% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ATCO.PRH was trading at a 12.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.20% in the "Shipping" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for ATCO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Atlas Corphares's 7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares :
In Thursday trading, Atlas Corphares's 7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares7.875% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: ATCO.PRH) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ATCO) are trading flat.
