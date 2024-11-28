News & Insights

Atlas Salt Extends Voting Deadline Amid Postal Strike

November 28, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Atlas Salt Inc (TSE:SALT) has released an update.

Atlas Salt Inc. has addressed concerns about potential voting delays at its upcoming annual general meeting due to a Canada Post strike. The company extends the proxy delivery deadline to accommodate shareholders affected by the postal disruption, ensuring their participation. Atlas Salt remains committed to sustainable mining, aiming to impact the North American salt market positively.

