Atlas Renewable Energy buys wind power project in Brazil

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Atlas Renewable Energy is entering the wind power market in Brazil with the acquisition of a project being developed in Minas Gerais, the company's Brazil general manager, Luis Pita, told Reuters on Monday.

Atlas bought the project from Voltalia VLTSA.PA, a French company that also works with renewable energy in Brazil. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The complex will have 378 megawatts of installed capacity and will be the company's first investment in wind power in Brazil.

Atlas owns just over 3 Gigawatts in solar projects that are operational or under construction in Chile, Uruguay, Mexico, and Brazil.

"We decided to tap another energy source because we have to complement the offer that the market wants, our market wants energy 24/7," said Pita, referring to the combination of different energy generation methods, since wind power is generated mainly at night, and solar during the day.

Atlas is seeking long-term agreements with large power-intensive consumers to sell the project's energy and expects to close a deal soon, Pita added.

