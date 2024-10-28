Atlas Pearls Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advancements

Atlas Pearls Ltd (AU:ATP) has released an update.

Atlas Pearls Ltd announced a robust financial performance for the fiscal year 2023-24, with sales surging by 53% to $41.7 million and a notable 131% increase in EBITDA. The company, which has introduced a new dividend policy targeting a 50% payout ratio, also made significant strides in enhancing its operations, including reopening retail showrooms and advancing sustainability initiatives. As Chairman Geoff Newman prepares to retire at the end of 2024, Atlas Pearls continues to strengthen its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

