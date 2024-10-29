Atlas Pearls Ltd Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Atlas Pearls Ltd (AU:ATP) has released an update.

Atlas Pearls Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of a director, and approval of the Employee Awards Plan. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and paves the way for continued stability and growth in the company’s operations.

