Atlas Pearls Director Acquires Half-Million Shares

May 29, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Atlas Pearls Ltd (AU:ATP) has released an update.

Atlas Pearls Ltd has disclosed that Director José Martins has acquired 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.099 per share through an on-market trade. Before this transaction, Martins did not hold any securities in the company. The acquisition was made indirectly through Sintra Business Services Pty Ltd, where Martins serves as director and beneficiary.

