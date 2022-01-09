Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.13

The board of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.13 per share on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Atlas' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 120.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Atlas Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:ATCO Historic Dividend January 9th 2022

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The most recent annual payment of US$0.50 is about the same as the first annual payment 10 years ago. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Atlas has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 33% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Atlas hasn't been doing.

Our Thoughts On Atlas' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Atlas is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Atlas (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

