Atlas Global Seeks Cease Trade Order Revocation, Moves Forward with Acquisition

Silver Phoenix Resources (TSE:ATL) has released an update.

Atlas Global Brands Inc. has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission for the full revocation of a cease trade order, resulting from its failure to file mandatory financial documents on time. Since the order, the company has completed the necessary annual and interim filings and anticipates the last interim filing by June 3, 2024. Concurrently, Atlas Global’s subsidiary Cambrosia is progressing with a significant acquisition of an Israeli company.

