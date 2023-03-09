Atlas Energy valued at $1.75 billion after shares fall in U.S. debut

Adds background

March 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc AESI.N fell 3% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, valuing the oilfield services firm at $1.75 billion.

The Austin, Texas-based company's shares opened at $17.5, below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $18 a share.

Atlas raised $324 million in an IPO on Wednesday after it sold 18 million shares at $18 apiece, below a range of $20 to $23 set earlier.

The tepid debut still makes it one of the biggest listings on a U.S. exchange this year after solar firm Nextracker Inc's NXT.O upsized listing last month that raised $638 million and soared 26% upon debut.

Reuters was the first to report last year that Atlas was preparing for an IPO which could value the company at $2 billion to $3 billion.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.