Atlas Energy Stock Jumps 39% YTD, but One Fund Cut Exposure by $15 Million Last Quarter

Key Points

Meridian Wealth Advisors sold 1,458,193 AESI shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $14.74 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end AESI stake value decreased by $18.51 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund held 990,958 AESI shares valued at $9.33 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Meridian Wealth Advisors disclosed a reduction in its Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) position, selling 1,458,193 shares for an estimated $14.74 million based on average quarterly pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Meridian Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,458,193 shares. The estimated transaction value was $14.74 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price over the fourth quarter of 2025. The value of the AESI stake declined by $18.51 million between filings, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

What else to know

After the sale, AESI represents 1.29% of Meridian Wealth Advisors’ 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: IVV: $80.73 million (11.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IAU: $46.33 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSE: XOM: $37.77 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $26.62 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $25.84 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, AESI shares were priced at $13.48, down 26% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.1 billion Net Income (TTM) ($50.3 million)

Company snapshot

Atlas Energy Solutions provides proppant and logistics services for oil and natural gas extraction, with operations focused in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

The firm generates revenue by providing proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

It serves oil and natural gas producers operating in the Permian Basin region.

Atlas Energy Solutions is a leading provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and gas sector, with a particular focus on the Permian Basin. The company leverages integrated logistics and supply chain solutions to support efficient hydrocarbon extraction for major energy producers.

What this transaction means for investors

This is a clean example of how quickly the narrative can flip in cyclical energy names. At year-end, Atlas looked like a laggard. This company then posted $1.1 billion in annual revenue while swinging to a net loss, with fourth-quarter EBITDA of just $36.7 million as pricing pressure and cost inflation weighed on margins. Against that backdrop, trimming exposure made sense, especially in a portfolio anchored by broad-market ETFs, gold, and mega-cap names like Exxon, Apple, and Microsoft.



But the story didn’t stop there. After the quarter closed, shares surged 39% year to date, helped by improving sentiment around Permian activity and a more compelling long-term angle. The company is now leaning into power infrastructure, locking in an agreement with Caterpillar tied to roughly 1.4 gigawatts of future capacity and positioning itself for a multi-year demand cycle tied to AI and industrial electrification.



Ultimately, for long-term investors, it’s important to remember that selling into weakness can protect capital, but it also reduces exposure to inflection points.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.