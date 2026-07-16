Atlas Energy Solutions vs. California Resources: Which U.S. Energy Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Atlas Energy Solutions leads the Permian Basin in proppant and logistics through high-tech autonomous trucking and AI-driven efficiency.

California Resources transitions from traditional oil production toward a major carbon management player while serving a constrained California market.

Which energy specialist deserves a spot in your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Atlas Energy Solutions ›

Should investors prioritize the technological logistics of the Permian Basin or the carbon capture pivot in California? Choosing between Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) requires weighing two very different energy strategies.

Atlas Energy Solutions focuses on sand and logistics for oil producers in West Texas, aiming for efficiency through scale. California Resources produces oil and gas while building a carbon sequestration business to navigate California's strict regulations. Comparing them helps you decide if you prefer an infrastructure play or a resource producer transitioning into carbon management.

The case for Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions provides proppant and logistics for producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company serves major exploration and production operators, with a high concentration: the ten largest customers generate approximately 82% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since the power segment depends on just two customers for over 30% of its revenue.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.1 billion, representing 3.7% growth over the previous year. Despite the steady sales, the company reported a net loss of roughly $50.3 million for the fiscal period, almost a $110 million swing from profits in 2024. This performance marks a shift from earlier years when the company maintained positive net income and higher profitability across its operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 0.5x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity to show financial leverage. Free cash flow was negative at nearly $31 million, and note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 28% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for California Resources

California Resources operates as an independent producer focused on the unique energy landscape of California. The company markets crude oil and natural gas to the six remaining major refineries in the state, including sites owned by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Valero (NYSE:VLO). While it faces logistics challenges from pipeline suspensions, the company is also expanding into carbon management, a field often discussed alongside renewable energy stocks because of its role in decarbonization.

For FY 2025, revenue was nearly $3.7 billion, which was an increase of roughly 15% from the previous year. The company reported net income of $359 million. While revenue grew, the net margin contracted about 3% from the prior fiscal period.

In its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.4x, calculated by dividing total debt by shareholder equity. The company generated a strong positive free cash flow of $543 million, representing cash from operations after capital expenditures are paid.

Risk profile comparison

Atlas Energy Solutions faces risks from cyclicality and demand volatility, as proppant demand is directly tied to oil and natural gas activity levels. The power segment is vulnerable because it relies on a single key supplier for unique equipment, meaning any delivery delays could disrupt operations. Furthermore, the company is investing heavily in autonomous trucking and AI software, which carry technical implementation risks and potential cybersecurity threats.

California Resources operates under a strict regulatory and political environment in California that creates significant permitting risks. Its carbon management division, Carbon TerraVault, depends on federal and state tax incentives that could change with new legislation. The company also faces geographic concentration risks from wildfires and earthquakes, and it must successfully integrate assets from its merger with Berry Corporation to achieve planned financial synergies.

Valuation comparison

California Resources currently trades at a significantly lower multiple of future earnings estimates compared to Atlas Energy Solutions, suggesting a more conservative valuation for the producer.

Metric Atlas Energy Solutions California Resources Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.7x 8.2x 30.2x P/S ratio 1.7x 1.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLE sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

California Resources and Atlas Energy Solutions both are in the U.S. oil and gas business, but they are quite different companies for investors to evaluate.

Atlas Energy Solutions is a supplier to domestic wildcatters, selling localized generators that utilize wellhead gas that would otherwise be wasted, sand (proppant) for oil and gas fracking, and logistics solutions for producers. It’s a slow-growing business, with revenue expected to grow about 2.5% in fiscal 2026 to $1.2 billion, accompanied by a wider net loss of $95 million, according to analyst projections. Wall Street expects cost savings and steadily rising revenue in subsequent years to put Atlas back into profitability, although longer-term projections are inherently more speculative.

As a producer on the West Coast, California Resources essentially operates in a distinct market from the rest of the country. The Pacific states’ oil and gas supplies are priced in a market focused on Asian oil flows, since the West Coast is effectively cut off from eastern U.S. oil and gas supplies due to the cost of transporting fuel over the Rockies. That means California Resources’ production is priced off the Brent oil market, which is traded in dollars in London and largely serves as the pricing basis for Asia-bound crude oil. That should benefit CRC more, given the Iran war’s effect on Brent prices, but the outlook for the company’s 2026 is weaker due to difficulties obtaining permits to expand production. Management says it is improving, so 2027 should be a return to growth and profitability, but for this year, lower sales of $3.4 billion and a swing to a net loss seem likely.

Still, while Atlas Energy Solutions is a slow but steady grower, oil and gas is a commodity business, and a stock’s P/S and forward P/E ratio should play a larger influence in the decision to buy. Given that California Resources Corp is much cheaper on those ratios than Atlas, go with CRC.

Should you buy stock in Atlas Energy Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Atlas Energy Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Atlas Energy Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,351!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,304,257!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 16, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Phillips 66. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.