Atlas Energy Solutions Profit Climbs In Q1, But Misses View; Lifts Dividend - Update

The Board of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) has declared an increased dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on May 23, to shareholders of record as of May 16.

Q1 Results:

Atlas Energy Solutions announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $26.787 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $1.734 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $192.667 million from $153.418 million last year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $26.787 Mln. vs. $1.734 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $192.667 Mln vs. $153.418 Mln last year.

