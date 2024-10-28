Atlas Energy Solutions Inc options imply 6.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Atlas Energy (AESI) Solutions Inc is normal with calls leading puts 3:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.6%, or $1.31, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.6%.
