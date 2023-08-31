Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (AESI) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 25.91

The average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (NYSE:AESI) has been revised to 25.91 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 24.53 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.90% from the latest reported closing price of 21.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 98.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.10%, a decrease of 38.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.51% to 22,504K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 6.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,997K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 5.06% over the last quarter.

JAMRX - Janus Henderson Research Fund Class T holds 1,801K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,769K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,371K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,296K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AESI by 0.17% over the last quarter.

