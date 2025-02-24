ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $AESI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS ($AESI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $271,340,000, missing estimates of $280,503,743 by $-9,163,743.

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $AESI stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN M BRIGHAM (Executive Chairman) purchased 217,391 shares for an estimated $4,999,993

BRIAN ANTHONY LEVEILLE has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $4,581,950 .

. RICHARD W SCHMIDT sold 116,500 shares for an estimated $2,758,720

GREGORY M SHEPARD has made 8 purchases buying 115,858 shares for an estimated $2,251,439 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STACY HOCK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 54,284 shares for an estimated $1,169,706.

ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of ATLAS ENERGY SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

